Cross Research Cuts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cross Research from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. FBN Securities reduced their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $117.32 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.