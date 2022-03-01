Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.09

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.20. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 65,369 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATA. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 306,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

