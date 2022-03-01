ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.51

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.51 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.12). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 643,581 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £611.83 million and a PE ratio of -91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.51.
ITE Group Company Profile (LON:ITE)
