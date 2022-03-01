Scotiabank Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

TSE AIF opened at C$49.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 88.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$47.39 and a 12 month high of C$72.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Alex Probyn purchased 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 over the last ninety days.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

