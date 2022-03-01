VersaBank. (VBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect VersaBank. to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. On average, analysts expect VersaBank. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. VersaBank. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000.

About VersaBank. (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

