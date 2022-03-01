VersaBank. (VBNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect VersaBank. to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, analysts expect VersaBank. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $314.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.09. VersaBank. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. VersaBank.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank. during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VersaBank. in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000.

VersaBank. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

