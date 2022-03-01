Tellurian Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tellurian in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.81 on Monday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,547 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 556,523 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

