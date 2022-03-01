R1 RCM Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

