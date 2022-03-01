Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $18.86 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $575.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

