Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPLD. Raymond James cut their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $18.86 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $575.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Upland Software (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upland Software (UPLD)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.