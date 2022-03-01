Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,437,000 after buying an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,922,000 after buying an additional 909,454 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

