Curtiss-Wright Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

CW has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:CW opened at $147.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $148.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,059 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $145,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,198. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.