Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $144.40 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 615,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,670,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

