Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $508.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
