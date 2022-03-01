Evolus (EOLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Evolus has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $508.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evolus by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Evolus by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.