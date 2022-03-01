Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.52 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

