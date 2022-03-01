Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.78.

SCHW opened at $84.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

