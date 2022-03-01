Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.98) to GBX 244 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.00.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.