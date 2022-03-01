Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($3.98) to GBX 244 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
