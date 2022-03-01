Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) PT Raised to €0.14

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €0.13 ($0.15) to €0.14 ($0.16) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
About Banco Comercial Português
