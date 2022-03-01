American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) vs. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Critical Contrast

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. American National Bankshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 37.26% 12.56% 1.37% Simmons First National 31.31% 9.09% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.91%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Simmons First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.56 $43.53 million $4.01 9.63 Simmons First National $862.88 million 3.80 $271.16 million $2.47 11.55

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Simmons First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

