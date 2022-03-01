Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Price Target Raised to €6.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.42) to €6.80 ($7.64) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AIOSF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.72) to €3.80 ($4.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($450.56) to €3.90 ($4.38) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

AIOSF stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

