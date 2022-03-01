-$0.01 EPS Expected for AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AIkido Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
