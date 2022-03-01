Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$9.66 and last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 2379828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,548,038.12. Insiders purchased a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $319,102 in the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

