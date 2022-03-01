Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 527,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 206,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.