Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 527,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 206,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.