Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.45) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($47.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($67.70) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.32 ($50.92).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €31.27 ($35.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.83. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.