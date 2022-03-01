Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.91 and last traded at $53.68. Approximately 538,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 516,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.
