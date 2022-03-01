Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.12 and last traded at $69.04. 4,787,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 2,104,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.