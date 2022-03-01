Velo3D (VLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth $9,991,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth $4,037,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

