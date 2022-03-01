American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEO opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

