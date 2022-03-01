Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Aaron’s Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:AAN opened at $20.99 on Monday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 89,399 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 102.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,976 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

