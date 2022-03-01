Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.54.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,868,000 after purchasing an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after acquiring an additional 899,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 301,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

