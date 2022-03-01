Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Audacy in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.54 million, a P/E ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Audacy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Audacy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Audacy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Audacy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Audacy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Audacy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.