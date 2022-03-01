Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

