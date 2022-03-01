Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

