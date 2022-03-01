Credit Suisse Group Cuts Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.82) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.63) to GBX 940 ($12.61) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Howden Joinery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $970.00.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

