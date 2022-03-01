Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $11.23 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

