Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.78 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

