Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (TSE:CAS) Target Price to C$17.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.13.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cascades has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$18.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

