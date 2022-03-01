Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.80.

EIF opened at C$40.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$37.24 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

About Exchange Income (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

