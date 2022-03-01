Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global-e Online Ltd. provides platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Global-e Online Ltd. is based in PETAH-TIKVA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Global-e Online stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -58.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Global-e Online has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

