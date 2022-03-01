Zacks Investment Research Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of LFST opened at $9.43 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

