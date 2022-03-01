Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

MTTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

MTTR stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. Matterport has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 736,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

