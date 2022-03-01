Analysts Offer Predictions for PetIQ, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

PETQ has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $583.45 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,083 shares of company stock worth $1,367,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

