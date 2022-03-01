Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of PPTA opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.