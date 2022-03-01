Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $22.33 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.