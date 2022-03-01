Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.51 on Monday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ducommun by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 714,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

