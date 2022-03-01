Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 508,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.