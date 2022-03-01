Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of FND stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

