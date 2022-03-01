Guardant Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.01). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $66.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.66.
In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
