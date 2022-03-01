VIZIO (VZIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $755,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,861 shares of company stock worth $6,632,900.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 15,442.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in VIZIO by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

