Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Potbelly stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
In other news, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Noyes bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
