Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

In other news, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Noyes bought 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBPB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

