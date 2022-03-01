Stagwell (STGW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STGW opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Stagwell alerts:

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell (Get Rating)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.