Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,104% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $15,658,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

